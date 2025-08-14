Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom wants THIS superhero dead in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release on December 18, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday will be bringing in Robert Downey Jr. but this time against the team of superheroes.

The 60-year-old is all set to feature in the upcoming action sci-fi as "Doctor Doom" and not the usual "Iron Man".

Earlier today, a source shared a deep insight about the plot of the new Avengers movie.

According to the insider, Robert’s character will be creating chaos in the world, and he preferably wants to kill Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

While teasing the story, the official X page of Marvel Updates shared a picture of Chris Evans as Rogers getting cozy with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell; the last scene from the Avengers: Endgame.

“When Steve Rogers went back in time to live with Peggy Carter, he reportedly created the incursions. Doctor Doom reportedly wants him dead in Avengers: Doomsday”, the caption read.

Doctor Doom is going to be the antagonist fighting against the team of Avengers including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch and many others.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby will also be joining the team.

Directed by Russo brothers, the forthcoming Marvel film is set to release on December 18.