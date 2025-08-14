Angelina Jolie to write a tell-all memoir on Brad Pitt’s marriage

Angelina Jolie is all set to write a tell-all memoir about her explosive marriage with Brad Pitt.

According to RadarOnlinr.com, a source revealed that the upcoming book will narrate the former couple’s nine-year legal battle.

“So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down,” said an insider.

However, the source shared that if Brad “continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything”.

“A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets,” explained an insider.

The source pointed out that Angelina has “always held off on an exposé because she values her privacy, but Brad's backing her into a corner”.

“The more money he drains from her in legal bills, the more money she's going to need,” said an insider.

The source further said that the offers Angelina “gets to share her side of the story are massive”.

“It's feasible that she could make $50 million or more on a book deal because there's so much interest in her,” continued an insider.

Meanwhile, the source noted that the book “would be a disaster for Brad if she does do this”.

“Brad managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular and tells all, the public may not be so forgiving,” added an insider.