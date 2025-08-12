Kelly Clarkson tears up while discussing ‘Piece by Piece’ ahead of tragedy

Kelly Clarkson opens up about emotional experience

Kelly Clarkson grew emotional in a resurfaced video filmed before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 43-year-old media personality, who rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, candidly shared her unfiltered thoughts in the clip.

In a video surfacing on TikTok, the pop star broke down in tears multiple times when she introduced the new version of her song Piece by Piece.

While crying she said, “Compartmentalization!”

Moreover, she revealed, “I’ve never rewritten a song more and I probably never will. I wrote this song with a lot of hope and projection for happiness and better than what was happening. And then, well, life set in and I had to change the lyrics. Everybody was like, ‘Wait, why aren’t you singing this song?’ And I was like, ‘Have you heard the lyrics?’ That’s fun. Embarrassing.”

For the unversed, when the song first dropped, fans believed it carried a hidden message to Kelly’s estranged father, praising her then-husband as a better father figure and partner than her own dad.

Released in 2015, the track came merely two years after the couple tied the knot.