'Materialists' director shares her stance on 'modern dating'

'Materialists' features Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson

Academy Award winning writer Celine Song has shared her opinion on modern dating.

In a way she has tried to explain her stance with the new romantic comedy movie, Materialists.

The film revolves around a young New York based matchmaker, who helps people finding the right match for each other but struggles to find one for herself.

She ends up getting caught up in love triangle between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

According to Song, the modern love has turned people towards "commodities."

In conversation with Yahoo UK, Past Lives director explained, "In 2025, objectification and commodification has gotten worse because it's easier.”

The 36-year-old filmmaker further said that in the online world today, everything is “over represented.”

"Now we're so online, our identities are so there, and wealth is really over represented online”, she added.

Celine’s rom com stars Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson as Harry, John and Lucy respectively.

Materialists grossed $40.1 million worldwide. It received 79% score by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.