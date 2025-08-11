Jackie Chan makes 'scary' confession

Jackie Chan last starred in 'Karate Kid: Legends' with Ralp Macchio.

Legendary actor Jackie Chan, who is widely known for his spectacular aerobatic fighting style, has made a shocking statement.

Popular for doing films like The Karate Kid, Rush Hour, Drunken Master and many more, Chan has confessed that he always gets nervous while performing a stunt as he fears that it might end up killing him.

The 71-year-old, who kickstarted his career as a stuntman before becoming an actor, revealed that he fears he might die on sets.

While attending the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the Hong Kong based star admitted, "I’m no Superman. I am scared. Before a stunt, I go: ‘Am I going to die this time?"

Jackie, despite turning 71, believes that he still is able to perform his own martial arts scenes and wants to keep giving his best.

He said in a statement, "The audience doesn’t know about the rain or the producer, or that the budget was cut. They just want a good movie.

"I always remember that, so I try to make every scene perfect. I think old movies were better than [what we have] today.

Chan recently starred in the Karate Kid: Legends along with Ralp Macchio.