Timothee Chalamet breaks social media hiatus on Kylie Jenner’s birthday

Timothee Chalamet has finally broken his social media silence amid swirling breakup rumours with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

However, his latest update came as a surprise to many fans, especially with speculation about the couple’s wedding plans previously on the horizon.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Jenner’s 28th birthday, A Complete Unknown star posted a picture of the iconic moment from the second fight between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston, often referred to as "The Phantom Punch."

The American-French heartthrob wrote "Dream Big" over the snapshot from the controversial rematch that took place on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine.

While he did make a two-word statement amid the breakup buzz, the Oscar-nominated actor neither addressed the split rumours nor wished the Khy owner on her milestone birthday, further fueling speculation about their breakup.

With the two not having appeared together in nearly a month, fans have begun to speculate that they may have already broken up.

Adding fuel to the fire, just two days ago Jenner posted a series of sizzling selfies in a black bikini along with a playlist that included several breakup songs.

First she shared a screenshot of Jeff Buckley’s emotional track Lover, You Should’ve Come Over, followed by British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre’s 1972 single Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying, both songs with strong themes of heartbreak and longing.

Amid the breakup rumours, fans remain on edge, hoping the pair hasn’t called it quits after reaching several major milestones together, including making their debut red carpet appearance as a couple in May.

While some sources earlier hinted that the couple is considering settling down and starting a new chapter together, no official marriage plans have been confirmed yet.