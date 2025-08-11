Tom Holland explains why ‘Brand New Day’ suit ‘feels different’

Tom Holland opened up about his experience of filming the beloved superhero Spider-Man's Sony/ Marvel fourth instalment after two years.

The Uncharted star also shared the unique feeling he got on wearing the new Brand New Day suit.

Holland took to his Instagram sharing a minute-long video from his "day one" of performing stunts on the set.

“It's day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man," he is heard saying in the video. "You know, it’s funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time somehow."

The new Spider-Man is partially being filmed in Glasgow. For the shooting the Scottish city was turned into a replica of New York City and many fans local and out of city came to catch a glimpse of their favourite hero in real life.

"It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one. So, it's really exciting to share this with them," Holland added.

"I'm just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure," he said, making a note of his nervousness.

At the end of the video, Holland after performing a stunt says, "Wow, that was a really good one. That felt sick."

Holland captioned the post, "Day one back in the suit. #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26."

In addition to Holland, it was previously announced that Mark Ruffalo would be returning to the MCU as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in Brand New Day, as well as Michael Mando as the Scorpion and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Sadie Sink was also added to the cast.

Although, no plot details has been revealed yet, the film is expected to pick from the end of No Way Home where Spider-Man's real identity as Peter Parker was erased from everyone’s memory, including friends, family and his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya).