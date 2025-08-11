Denzel Washington gives subtle response regarding ‘Black Panther 3’ casting

Ryan Coogler to direct upcoming third sequel of the MCU film

The Equalizer famed Denzel Washington has been making sure that he doesn’t repeat his past mistake about sharing insights about the new sequel of Black Panther.

The 70-year-old recently did an interview with ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley for his new film Highest 2 Lowest, where he was asked to share about the ensemble cast and his role in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Washington gave a very subtle reply, making sure that he does not give away any update without any authorization.

He simply added, “That’s between me and Ryan (Coogler).”

The news comes months after Denzel made a blunder of randomly confirming the third entry of Black Panther before it was officially announced by the makers.

However, the Gladiator II star immediately understood his mistake and felt guilty over it. He even called director Coogler to apologize over his blunder.

"Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife.”

"He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read”, Denzel told Variety.

Earlier in June, Ryan finally confirmed Denzel’s role in Black Panther 3.