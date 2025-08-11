Pete Davidson's baby mama Elsie Hewitt reveals secret behind pregnancy glow

Pete Davidson fans might have cracked the secret behind his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's glow amid her pregnancy.

Over the weekend, the model, who is pregnant with Davidson’s first baby, offered a glimpse from the couple’s day out by the pool side.

On her Instagram Stories, the Teenage Badass actress posted an intimate selfie of herself while being bombarded by love from the 31-year-old comedian.

The PDA-packed photo captured the Saturday Night Live alum kissing his girlfriend as they both relaxed in a cabana.

The soon-to-be-mother of one attached a white heart emoji over the picture she shared on Saturday, August 9.

Fans couldn’t help but gush online with many suggesting her radiant glow was a result of the couple’s blossoming romance.

One fan even credited her "ultimate pregnancy glow" to being loved by Davidson.

The bikini-clad English model posted a few more selfies but kept her baby bump hidden from the public eye, capturing herself only from the chest up.

For the unversed, the King of Staten Island actor's new romance with Hewitt first made headlines in March.

She went Instagram official with her beau in late March, posting a brief video of him outstretching his arms to hug her as he entered the room in a white robe.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball and shocked fans in July with their pregnancy announcement.