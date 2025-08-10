Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon relationship 'put to test' following death of actor's mother

Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt are dating each other since 2022

Brad Pitt direly needs emotional support now as he just lost his mother, Jane Etta Pitt.

Earlier this week, the Bullet Train actor’s mum passed away at the age of 84.

Amid these hard times, the 61-year-old really needed to be around someone, who could support him while he grieves the loss and allegedly, girlfriend Ines de Ramon is playing that part in actor’s life.

This is the time where the couple's relationship is being tested and it looks like Ines is doing amazing.

According to sources, Ramon is supporting him, and she wants to be with him right now.

An insider told PEOPLE that the 32-year-old “is supporting Brad as he grieves his mother’s loss. She wants to be there for him and Brad is very much letting her be that person.”

The Jewellery designer is also playing the part in extending support to Pitt’s extended family.

Sources revealed, “Ines is really close with Brad’s family as well.” Soon after the news came out about the passing of Brad’s mother, Ines “immediately reached out to send her condolences as soon as she heard the news.”

Pitt and Ramon started dating in 2022. Previously, he was married to Angeline Jolie, with whom he finalized divorce in December 2024.