Netflix renews 'One Piece' for Season 3 with exciting developments

In a thrilling announcement made at the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, Netflix revealed that its live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime series has been renewed for a third season.

This early renewal comes months ahead of the Season 2 premiere, slated for 2026, and marks a significant milestone for the show.

As part of the renewal announcement, Netflix also revealed that Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3. Stokes previously served as a co-executive producer on Season 1 and wrote two episodes for the series.

This change comes after former co-showrunner Matt Owens departed the show in March to focus on his mental health.

Alongside the renewal news, Netflix released a teaser for Season 2, showcasing Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates embarking on further adventures.

The season is subtitled Into the Grand Line, where Luffy and his crew will navigate a legendary stretch of sea filled with danger and wonder. Netflix describes Season 2 as follows:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The cast for Season 2 includes returning series regulars Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, as well as new additions like Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, and Katey Sagal. Mikaela Hoover will provide the voice and face capture for Tony Tony Chopper.

Season 3 production is set to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. While there's no official release date for Season 3, fans can expect it to premiere sometime after Season 2's debut in 2026.