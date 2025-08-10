Jamie Lee Curtis hits back at critics over brutal ‘Freakier Friday’ review

Jamie Lee Curtis snaps back at critics over brutal ‘Freakier Friday’ review

Jamie Lee Curtis gave a brutal response to critics for their negative review.

Curtis starred in Freakier Friday the sequel to 2003’s body-swap comedy film. The actress reprised her role as Tess Coleman alongside Lindsay Lohan who reprised her role as Tess’ daughter, Anna Coleman.

In a post by Time on Instagram, the outlet shared an excerpt from a critic Stephanie Zacharek.

In the review, she wrote, "No one, as far as we know, actually asked Disney for a sequel to 2003’s buoyant, surprisingly unsyrupy generation-gap comedy ‘Freaky Friday.'"

"Ugly costumes, humiliating scenarios, and zero added value—this is a sequel with the sole purpose of cashing in on the fondness people have for the original movie and nothing more," she added.

The critic continued, "The worst part is, 'Freakier Friday' arrived in a pack of other sequels with genuinely fresh takes on their original source material."

Curtis gave a stern reply, commenting, "SEEMS a TAD HARSH. SOME people LOVE it. Me being one."

It does seem that people are loving the film as since Friday it is performing well at the box office, grossing $12.7 million on Friday with a projected three-day gross of $27 to $30 million.

Freakier Friday takes place decades after the original. Anna now has her own daughter (Julia Butters) and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons).

She attempts to navigate the struggles of merging her two families, Anna, her mother Tess, her daughter and her stepdaughter get tangled in a four-way body swap.

Freakier Friday is now running in theatres.