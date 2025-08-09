Lindsay Lohan reveals why she struggled to fit in with 'Mean Girls' co-stars

Lindsay Lohan makes surprising revelation about her bond with 'Mean Girls' co-star

Lindsay Lohan is making a surprising revelation about her bond with the Mean Girls cast, much to fans’ surprise.

The Freaky Friday star, who rose to fame after her breakout role in the 2004 teen hit Mean Girls, opened up to The New York Times about her offscreen relationships with co-stars, including Rachel McAdams.

While she takes pride in her connection with her Freaky Friday co-stars — whom she’s closer to in age — Lindsay reflected on her time filming Mean Girls and how she sometimes struggled to fit in.

Referring to her younger co-stars Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, the Parent Trap star told the outlet, “You’re lucky because you’re close in age. I was in school. Amanda and Lacey were all hanging out. It was hard for me to find where I fit in.”

For the unversed, Butters and Hammons didn’t really know each other before filming the hit starrer, but have since grown closer, partly due to their small age difference.

Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 8, 2025, as announced by Disney.