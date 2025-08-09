Chad Michael Murray shares heartfelt note on ‘Freakier Friday’ release

Chad Michael Murray, who starred as Jake in the original 2003’s Freaky Friday reprised his role in the sequel Freakier Friday.

On the release of the much awaited second instalment, the Gilmore Girls star took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to his co-stars and crew.

In a carousel post, the One Tree Hill star shared miscellaneous pictures from the press tour and premiere events of the film.

He captioned the post, "What an adventure this was. It’s Freakier Friday!!!! Thank you @disneystudios for a world class filming experience."

"I'll gladly work for Mickey any day of the week. Thank you @jamieleecurtis and @lindsaylohan for driving this ship and bringing their best every day. I’m genuinely honoured to work along side them," Murray added.

He continued, "Thank you @mannyjacinto for being my right hand man on this one, @julia_butters & @thesophiahammons for bringing their light, talent and gen Z slang to all of us:) @burrkristin @ann.marie.sanderlin @agunnfamily for being the best producers we could ask for! You kept the lights on and never skipped a beat no matter what came up."

A Cinderella Story star went to convey his thanks to crew, by giving a shout out to, "@nisha.ganatra you are such a collaborator and energetic leader. @jweissy your words are brilliant," and "@allisoner you championed this film from day one and pushed it all up hill."

"I pray the world loves this film as much as we enjoyed making it. It’s gonna put you on cloud nine," he concluded the post.

Murray alongside Jamie Lee Curtis (Tess Coleman) and Lindsay Lohan (Anna Coleman) reprised the roles, meanwhile Julia Butters stars as Harper Coleman, Anna's daughter, Sophia Hammons as Lily Davies, Harper’s soon-to-be stepsister and Manny Jacinto as Eric Davies, Anna’s fiancé.