Emma Thompson talks about role in ‘The Dead of Winter’

Emma Thompson talks about her role in ‘The Dead of Winter’

Emma Thompson opened up about her character in the upcoming film The Dead of Winter.

In the forthcoming action thriller film, the Harry Potter star plays the role of a widowed woman, desperate to go fishing in snowbound Minnesota but she eventually gets trapped in a kidnapping plot.

In a conversation at the Locarno Film Festival with Variety, the Cruella actress said her character in The Dead of Winter is about a "real-life heroine."

Thompson, who is also the executive producer of the film, quipped, "We seem to be telling an awful lot of stories about the super rich or about the dark side of human nature, and this woman’s life, this ordinary humble life, is so beautiful and so rich."

"She's able to say: 'I'm able to let it go to let someone else find herself.’ It’s a story of her love," added the Love Actually star.

Written by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, both from Minnesota, it pays homage to the "amazing women" who raised them, said Jacobson-Larson, with Leeb mentioning his own grandmother who would "always face adversity face on with humour as inspiration."

The Dead of Winter is slated for release on September 26.