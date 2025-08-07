Brad Pitt’s three-word message for beloved person breaks internet

Brad Pitt delivered one of his final confessions to the most beloved woman in his life and the heartfelt moment is now going viral.

Just weeks before his mother Jane Etta Pitt passed away on Wednesday, August 6, the Fight Club star gave her a sweet nod during a live appearance on the Today show.

While promoting his latest film F1 back in June, the doting son proudly acknowledged his mom on air, telling anchor Savannah Guthrie with a grin, "I’ve got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning."

With a warm smile, Brad, currently dating jewellery designer Ines De Ramon, waved to the camera before saying, "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," and blew her a kiss.

Now, in the wake of confirmation of Jane's passing by her granddaughter Sydney, the clip has resurfaced and is making rounds across social media.

"We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," the daughter of Pitt's younger brother Doug penned in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked," Sydney gushed in an emotional lengthy tribute.

Brad’s mother Jane, a retired school counselor, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.