Emma Myers on what she loves most about playing Enid from ‘Wednesday’

Emma Myers revealed what she enjoyed the most while portraying Enid Sinclair in the Wednesday series.

Enid, who is a werewolf, is a student at Nevermore Academy and roomies with Wednesday Addams. She is the colourful and optimistic contrast to her bestie's dark and morbid nature.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Myers talked about the differences between herself and her character and how much she enjoyed the role.

"I love that she’s so different from me," she said. "I really do not have that much energy, nor do I care too much about topics to be that excitable about anything. Enid is so excitable."

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder star went on to say, "She's crazy and entertained and so over the top, and it’s such a release to play her because you can be stupid and crazy and it’s a good exercise."

She said that portraying Enid is a "good release of emotions" and "fun playing somebody so polar opposite from you."

As per Tudum, the logline of season two reads, "Much to Wednesday’s utter horror (and not the kind that she enjoys), the line between her school and family lives doesn’t just get blurred in her second year at Nevermore Academy … it gets hacked to pieces."

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix meanwhile its part 2 will be released on September 3.