‘Wicked: For Good’ unveils behind-the-scenes of lead cast: watch

Wicked: For Good shared its first featurette alongside the new character posters of Elphaba and Glinda.

The lead cast and crew, that is, Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and director Jon M. Chu discussed the final chapter of the never-before-heard story of the Witches of Oz.

As Per the official logline, the second film is “set in the Land of Oz, before and after Dorothy Gale’s arrival from Kansas.”

It noted that it will “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.”

The film's studio, Universal, also released its character's posters, featuring Grande and Erivo in their character's attires.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, the sequel stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21.