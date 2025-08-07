John Cena reveals what it’s like to play a superhero in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2

John Cena has recently revealed what it’s like to play a loveable loser of superheros in a new interview.

“This has changed my life,” said the wrestler turned actor who made a comeback to Peacemaker for season 2.

While praising the show, John told PEOPLE, “It’s a great show that’s more than just action. It’s a love story. It’s a workplace comedy.”

The Barbie star recalled portraying the “Superman” archetype in the WWE ring for 22 years. Not only in the ring, John also earned the superhero reputation in real life as well.

For the unversed, he was one of the few celebrities who broke the Make-a-Wish Foundation’s record for most wishes granted to kids fighting critical illnesses.

On screen, John first played Peacemaker in 2021 in the hit movie, Suicide Squad and later the character earned its own spinoff series a year later.

John mentioned that he and his costars Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland “support each other and allow each other to take big swings”.

“We know we're the long shots. That scene at the end of season 1, where they send the real heroes to save the day and we've already saved the day and we get the heroes walk, but we have to walk past the heroes to get all the publicity and we're like, you, guys,' that's us. That's the 11th Street Kids. We're the long shots, the lovable losers,” explained the Heads of State actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, John lauded creator James Gunn for the cast, adding, “I love him. He's such a good friend.”

Meanwhile, Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on August 21.