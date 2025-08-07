Catherine Zeta-Jones details her singing experience in ‘Wednesday season 2’

Catherine Zeta-Jones reflects on singing in ‘Wednesday season2’

Catherine Zeta-Jones described what it was to show show off her singing skills on the set of Wednesday season two.

The actress, who won an Oscar for her role as Velma Kelly in the 2002 movie musical Chicago, sings and dances in the new season of horror/comedy series.

"I didn't suggest a dance. I didn't just have to suggest a song or, from my Zorro days, a sword fence," Zeta-Jones told People Magazine.

"It was all kind of organically put in. In that it doesn't go, 'Oh, she did Chicago. Let's give her a song and a dance.'"

The Mask of Zorro actress sang a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Bad Moon Rising alongside Billie Piper in episode three of the Netflix show.

"Me singing as Morticia Adams was wonderful, how to pronounce the words, the emotion that comes up from the song that we sing," the 55-year-old continued.

“Also, I got to sing with Billie Piper, who is wonderful.”

Elsewhere, during a joint interview with the outlet along with her co-star Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez, Zeta-Jones also talked about her tango with him.

"He just really worked hard. You nailed it," she told Guzmán. Zeta-Jones went on to share details about their intense rehearsals for the dance.

"We used to rehearse the four scenes outside, dodging the rain, sometimes in Ireland, in gravel to keep it every day, to keep it fresh," she added.

Guzmán shared, "And it was such a beautiful song to dance to, and just the whole rhythm of it and the whole timing of it, and our ability to just continue our passion for each other in that incredible dance."

Wednesday is slated for release in two parts, first on August 6 and then on September 3, 2025.