Lady Gaga to release new song for 'Wednesday' Season 2

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is set to release a new song titled Dead Dance for the second season of Netflix's hit series Wednesday.

The song will coincide with her guest appearance in the show, where she plays Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious and legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy.

The music video for Dead Dance was reportedly filmed in Mexico, specifically at the eerie Island of the Dolls, a location known for its ghostly legends and decaying dolls.

Director Tim Burton, who worked with Gaga on the project, praised her as "such an artist" and said that working with her is "endlessly inspiring".

The second season of Wednesday has released in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3. Gaga's song and music video are expected to drop next month, aligning with her debut appearance in the show.

Gaga's character, Rosaline Rotwood, is described as a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. The show's second season promises to be darker and more twisted, exploring Wednesday's psychic abilities and digging deeper into family secrets.

Aside from her work on Wednesday, Lady Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball arena tour, which started in Las Vegas on July 16.

She recently headlined Coachella in April, delivering a performance that was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest headlining sets in the festival's history.