Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson's sweet date in new promo for 'The Naked Gun'

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are taking their romance to the big screen in a new promotional video for their upcoming comedy film, The Naked Gun.

The clip shows the 73-year-old actor and 58-year-old actress enjoying a cozy movie date, snacking on popcorn and playfully interacting with each other.

According to sources, Neeson and Anderson are "in the early stages" of dating, with their romance described as "sincere" and "budding". The two actors have been "enjoying each other's company" as they promote their film, exchanging sweet gestures and affectionate moments on the red carpet.

In the promo video, Neeson drops a kernel of popcorn into Anderson's mouth, and she responds by throwing one back at him. The playful moment is capped off with a sweet kiss on the head from Neeson. The caption reads, "A couple that laughs together, stays together. Bring a +1 to see #NakedGun in theatres."

A Shared Love of Comedy

Neeson and Anderson star in 'The Naked Gun', a crime-spoof sequel that follows the adventures of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., played by Neeson, and his love interest, Beth, played by Anderson. The film also features Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, and several star-studded cameos.

Past Comments on Each Other

Both Neeson and Anderson have spoken highly of each other in interviews. Neeson praised Anderson's work ethic and sense of humor, saying, "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with... She's funny and so easy to work with." Anderson reciprocated the sentiment, calling Neeson "the perfect gentleman" and appreciating his kindness and respect on set ¹ ².