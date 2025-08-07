Lindsay Lohan celebrates Hollywood comeback with Taylor Swift song

Lindsay Lohan celebrates Hollywood comeback with Taylor Swift’s song

Lindsay Lohan looked back on her return to the Hollywood as she gears up for the release of Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

The Parent Trap star, who left United States and moved to Dubai 10 years ago, marked her return to the big screens with a viral trend along with hit Taylor Swift's song, You Belong with Me.

In the TikTok reel posted on her account, the Mean Girls actress is seen doing the viral 'You Look Happier' trend.

With Swift's hit song as the background music, the clip showed Lohan walking with an entourage backstage at a venue.

"Thanks, I'm living out of suitcases, wearing heels in every time zone, and making movie magic. Just like old times but better," she wrote on the video.

In the original film, teenaged Anna (Lohan) swapped bodies with her mother Tess (Curtis).

The sequel sees Anna, now a mom to her own teen daughter named Harper (Julia Butters), while Curtis returns as Anna's mother.

Anna has swapped places with Harper, while Tess has swapped with Harper's soon-to-be step sister Lily (Sophia Hammons), who is the daughter of Anna's fiancé Eric, played by Manny Jacinto.

Freakier Friday is slated for release on August 8.