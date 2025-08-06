Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' dominates Netflix charts globally

Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to his Oscar-winning film Gladiator has taken the world by storm, topping the Netflix streaming charts globally.

Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, has racked up an impressive 8.5 million views and 21 million hours viewed on Netflix, ranking as the fifth-most-popular movie streaming on the platform for the week ending August 3, 2025.

The film's success on Netflix is a testament to its enduring popularity, even months after its theatrical release in November 2024.

Gladiator II grossed $462.2 million worldwide and earned widespread critical acclaim, garnering a 70% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie's awards recognition includes one Oscar nomination and two Golden Globe Awards nods.

Ridley Scott, known for his genre-spanning films like The Martian and Alien: Covenant, has called Gladiator II "the best thing I've ever made."

The film's storyline picks up 16 years after the events of the original Gladiator, following Lucius Verus Aurelius as he navigates the treacherous world of ancient Rome.

According to FlixPatrol data, Gladiator II ranks No. 8 globally and is among the top three in several countries. Although it's not available to stream on Netflix in the United States, where it's part of the Paramount+ platform, the film's global popularity is undeniable.

Gladiator II is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Netflix in other countries.