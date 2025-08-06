'Wednesday' season 2: Guess who is back!

Christina Ricci's character, Marilyn Thornhill aka Laurel Gates, has made a surprise return in Season 2, Part 1 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

After seemingly meeting her demise in Season 1, Laurel's return has left fans stunned. In the Season 1 finale, Wednesday Addams discovered that Tyler Galpin was being controlled by Laurel to kill outcasts, but Laurel's plan to resurrect Joseph Crackstone was foiled.

Although it was unclear if she survived the attack by Eugene's bees, it's now revealed that she was arrested and has been plotting her revenge.

In Episode 4 of Season 2, Part 1, titled If These Woes Could Talk, Laurel is transferred to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, where Tyler is being held.

She reveals to Dr Fairburn that she's read her book, Unlocking the Outcast Mind, and how it helped her groom Tyler. "I've read your book, Unlocking the Outcast Mind. It came in very handy when I was grooming Tyler," Laurel says with a sinister tone.

When Laurel meets Tyler, her expectations aren't met. Instead of affection, Tyler transforms into a Hyde and grabs her by the neck, slamming her against the wall. Despite this, Laurel seems pleased with what she's created.

However, her fate is sealed when she later escapes with Tyler and meets a gruesome end at his hands. "You're the reason I've been locked away in here. You're not my mother. You're my master, or should I say… you were," Tyler says, before killing her.

The Part 1 finale ends on a cliffhanger, with Wednesday lying bloody on the ground after being thrown out of a window by Tyler, who then escapes Willow Hill. With Laurel's demise, it's unlikely Ricci will return for Season 3.