Demi Moore making efforts for Bruce Willis to get honorary Oscar

Demi Moore has been trying her best for ex-husband Bruce Willis to get his long-overdue honorary Oscar for his significant contribution to cinema.

With Bruce’s deteriorating health condition due to dementia, the Hollywood actress and her daughters have been campaigning for Oscars to honour his legacy before it’s too late.

An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com, “Everybody knows how badly Demi wants a competitive Oscar of her own, and she's not giving up after the near-miss with last year's The Substance.”

However, Demi “has also been waging a shadow campaign for the Oscars to recognise Bruce with an honorary award while he can still stand up and accept it,” said a source.

“She and his daughters feel Bruce's contribution to modern cinema is undeniable. Everybody knows Bruce is overdue, and at some point, it will be too late,” according to a confidante.

It is pertinent to mention that Demi and Bruce’s family were not happy with the Academy’s decision to give Tom Cruise honorary Oscar this year.

“Tom can take credit for bringing audiences back to theatres with Top Gun: Maverick, but Bruce is every bit as much of an action-movie pioneer as Tom,” noted an insider.

Despite classics like Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and Die Hard franchise, Bruce is still snubbed by Oscars, reflected a mole.

Meanwhile, Demi is “not going to let the Academy forget about Bruce and his legacy,” added an insider.