Liam Neeson explains why he doesn’t want to work with some actors

Liam Neeson has recently confessed he will never work with all those actors who show up to set late.

The actor, who is currently promoting The Naked Gun with his favourite costar Pamela Anderson, opened up about the type of actors he doesn’t want to work with.

“I hear disturbing stories about actors and actresses who are very gifted, but show up on the set two, three, four hours late,” said the 73-year-old in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Taken actor declared he “would never work with those people. I think it’s so insulting”.

Liam believed that the actors should be considerate enough to value the time of other members on the set.

“You have a crew of like 60, 70, 80 people waiting for you. The very least you can do is give them the respect by turning up on time,” stated the Absolution actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam revealed he has learned a lot from his colleagues throughout his acting career.

“I never feel I’ve done it. There’s always stuff to learn, with different actors and actresses you’re working with, as well as different directors,” explained the Batman Begins actor.

However, Liam pointed out that he “just try to be real and show up on time. That’s very important”.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars actor praised his The Naked Gun co-stars and Pamela in particular.

“I was surrounded by terrific actors and actresses, especially Pamela. She’s outstanding in the movie – she’s sexy, funny and just great to work with,” added Liam.