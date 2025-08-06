Jenna Ortega offers heartwarming advice to her younger self

Jenna Ortega has shared heartwarming advice to her younger self before Wednesday fame.

“I didn’t have a strong sense of self… A lot of my life was my work, my school and sleep,” began the 22-year-old in an exclusive interview with Yahoo.

Miller’s Girl actress revealed she “definitely felt external pressure” to act in a certain way and “fit into a certain box and not exploring that more as a young person”.

Interestingly, Jenna noted that it’s only been in recent years that she has “woken up”.

Therefore, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress added that she “would have shaken” her younger self “a bit sooner”.

In a separate interview with BBC, Jenna reflected on her experience with fame and success after the release of Wednesday in 2022.

“I am very grateful and glad that it was able to resonate with people in the way that it did.”

However, when asked about the attention she received with the series, the actress responded, “No, I wasn't. I wouldn't want to know someone who is. I don't think that should ever be like a normal sort of [experience].”

“I'm still very appreciative and grateful. We didn't know that anyone was going to watch the show,” she explained.

Jenna told the outlet, “You do these things and you don't know what's to come, so it was very overwhelming.”