Pedro Pascal makes surprising confession to 'Fantastic Four' co-star

'Avengers: Doomsday' to star Pedro Pascal along with Robert Downey Jr

Pedro Pascal just marked his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards with new film Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Matt Shakman’s directorial also featured Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner as Sue Storm, Human Torch and Silver Surfer respectively.

During the press tour, the castmates quizzed each other for a Vanity Fair game in which they all shared about their home rituals with each other.

When Quinn asked his co-actors about their favourite sandwiches, Pedro made a surprising admission.

The 50-year-old confessed to the Stranger Things star that he ate Joseph’s "sandwiches" during the Europe press tour.

The Last of Us actor quipped, “You had club sandwiches following us around in Europe. I didn't even know they were yours; I was eating them up.”

Pascal confessed while laughing, “We would go out and we would do press, and we'd come back into the green room, and there'd be this fresh club sandwich. And I was like, ‘What's this about?’ And then I found out they were his.”

Work wise, the Materialists actor is all set to reprise his role as Mister Fantastic in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 18, 2026.