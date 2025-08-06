Jenna Ortega shares rare insight into her close bond with Emma Myers

Wednesday stars Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega have shared rare insight into their close bond with each other.

The Miller’s Girl actress, who plays the title role in the Netflix series, gushed about her costar and now a friend in an exclusive interview with Seventeen’s digital cover.

“Emma, as a friend, is incredibly generous, patient, and charming,” said the 23-year-old.

Jenna opened up that she “feels really lucky” to have gotten to know her and “love” her throughout the years and to be able to spend so much time with her.

Even though both stars are from very different places, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress admitted she “loves” being “locked in random foreign countries with Emma for eight months at a time”.

For Emma’s part, she also shared the same sentiments for Jenna.

“I love her so much. We have such a fun time together,” remarked the 23-year-old.

While lauding Scream VI star, Emma further said that she’s “producing this next season so she had a lot more creative input and was always telling me, ‘If there’s something you don’t like or something you’re not comfortable with, let me know and I’ll be your person’”.

According to Family Switch actress, Jenna, who is also an executive producer of the hit series, was looking out for the cast.

“You can confide in Jenna,” stated A Minecraft Movie actress, adding, “I instantly felt really close to her because she’s so cool, so open, and such a lovely person.”