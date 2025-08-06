Chad Michael Murray reveals the 'only reason for him to be an actor'

'Freakier Friday' reunites Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray has once again reunited with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise his role as "Jake" in Freaky Friday sequel.

The 43-year-old was part of the same ensemble cast in the 2003 classic movie, in which he played Lohan’s character Anna’s former lover.

He has been a part of multiple super hit projects namely Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill.

Murray gained a reputation as a heartthrob among teenage girls during his era, and he feels very blessed today.

While talking to PA News agency, A Cinderella Story actor opened that he embraces his heartthrob legacy that he achieved in the teens.

In a statement, he said, "I’m very, very blessed, very fortunate and lucky to be a part of a lot of really great movies and great stories that have affected a generation.”

For Chad, the affection he receives is the only reasons for him to be an actor.

"That’s really the only reason to be an actor for me. I just wanted to make people happy”, he added.

Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is slated to hit theatres on August 8.