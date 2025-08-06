Orlando Bloom teaes Katy Perry amid new romance

Orlando Bloom appeared to tease Katy Perry about what she’s missing out on with his muscular physique.

Amid buzz surrounding the pop star’s rumoured whirlwind romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Pirates of the Caribbean star flashed his abs during a recent splashy escapade.

On Tuesday, August 5, Perry’s 48-year-old ex was spotted in California enjoying a dip in the Pacific Ocean with a group of friends.

His toned abs were on full display as he dove into the water and strolled shirtless along the seaside.

Wearing only a pair of green swim trunks, the Deep Cover actor accessorised his beach look with a few pieces of jewelry.

His relaxing beach outing came just days after Roar singer and Trudeau, 53, sparked romance rumours when they were spotted dining together at a Montreal restaurant last week.

Days later, the politician, who separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in August 2023, was caught supporting the 13-time Grammy nominee at her Lifetimes tour.

For the unversed, Perry, 40, and Bloom, who welcomed their now four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020, parted ways in June 2025, ending their nearly a decade long relationship.