Pedro Pascal misses out chance on leading new horror film 'Weapons'

Josh Brolin replaces Pedro Pascal in the upcoming film

Pedro Pascal was supposed to the lead the forthcoming film titled Weapons, which is now going to be led by Josh Brolin.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the upcoming horror mystery revolves around children, who go missing from classroom mysteriously, leaving a community of people questioning who is behind their vanishing.

Filmmaker Zach has unveiled that The Last of Us star was going to play the role of Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing children, but unfortunately, he didn’t end up in the cast.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the 44-year-old director stated, “I had a whole different cast for this movie.”

“And then we had the strike, and then Pedro Pascal’s schedule threw us into turmoil. I had to recast the entire movie”, he opened.

Cregger continued, “The strikes delayed us, and then when you delay, people’s schedules get conflicts, and then you’re back at square one.”

However, he clearly said that he “bear no ill will towards anybody”. The delays kept on coming.

“It’s like a domino effect. So, I had to start over again.”

Weapons also features Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, Brian Henry, Austin Abrams and June Diane Raphael.

Backed by Warner Bros, the much-anticipated horror flick is set to release on August 8.