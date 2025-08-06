Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson 'naturally' brought together by fate: source

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson fell in love on 'The Naked Gun' set

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson co-starred in The Naked Gun, and the action comedy turned out to be life-changing for them.

The 58-year-old actress and Neeson, 73, had a lot more in common than they thought and they decided to turn their friendship into something more.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Pamela and Liam are dating. They had chemistry while they were filming, and their friendship naturally developed into something more.”

The couple sparked rumours during their press tour as they appeared touchy with each other and made sweet remarks.

“People did notice, but it also made the film that much better. [Liam] has been intrigued and smitten with her since they started filming and expressed this to her,” added the source of the Baywatch actress and the Taken star.

The lovebirds have continued gushing about each other in interviews as Neeson shared his first impression of Anderson, “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she is gorgeous,’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her.”

The Last Showgirl actress too agreed that their chemistry “was clear from the start,” sharing that they connected over a shared “love of literature and a good laugh. I am in awe of him, his experience, and work ethic. I soaked him in like a sponge.”

Sharing how the duo got closer, the source continued, “Feelings were definitely happening between them, [but] they both felt it was important not to blur any lines during production. They started spending more time together [and getting] more personal… introducing their children and having dinners,” says the source. “They realized the connection went deeper.”

The insider further added, “They’re very private people who’ve lived public lives, so there’s a shared understanding there,” explaining that both of them are “incredibly humble” despite their fame. “They have similar personalities and understand each other.”