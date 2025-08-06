Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola doing 'well' after surgery: Report

Francis Ford Coppola, renowned director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, is recovering well after a health scare during his trip to Italy.

The legendary filmmaker, reportedly admitted to the cardiology ward at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, suffered from a mild cardiac arrhythmia and was put under observation after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

Medical professionals discovered the issue after he checked in for a scheduled surgical procedure and admitted him at the medical facility right away.

"Mr. Coppola went in for a scheduled update procedure with acclaimed Dr. Andrea Natale, his doctor of over 30 years, and is resting nicely," an insider told People.

While the director’s rep remained silent, the source assured the concerned fans, saying, "All is well and he appreciates everyone’s concern."

According to ANSA, the Italian-American director and screenwriter was in Italy to attend the Magna Grecia Festival in Calabria in mid-July for a screening of his 2024 sci-fi drama film, Megalopolis.

Ahead of arriving in Italy, the Conversation producer was at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on August 1 for another screening of Megalopolis.