Chris Hemsworth teases 'Extraction 3': 'It’ll be coming'

Chris Hemsworth teases 'Extraction 3': Tyler Rake is 'getting restless'

Chris Hemsworth has just confirmed that the Extraction franchise is far from over.

The actor married to Fast Five star Elsa Pataky shared that his character Tyler Rake is "getting restless," hinting at his own eagerness to return to the high stakes setting.

"He’s getting restless. He is. My inner Tyler Rake is feeling a certain amount of protest and needs to be released, for sure," the Thor actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "That’s something we are working on, yeah."

The 41-year-old action hero spilled the beans saying he and his creative team are currently brainstorming ideas and exploring different directions for the third film.

"We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film," he teased, keeping the specific plot details under wraps.

While the team is actively working on new concepts that could expand the Extraction universe and take Rake’s journey to the next level, no official release date has been announced.

However, The Avengers star reassured fans that a third installment is definitely in the plans

"The intention is to certainly make another one. I don’t know exactly when, but yeah, it’ll be coming," he emphasised

For the unversed, the Hemsworth-led movies feature him playing black ops mercenary in the original Extraction movie released in 2020 and in the sequel that debuted on Netflix in 2023.