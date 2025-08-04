Rihanna proves to be fashionista in recent L.A. outing

Rihanna prepares to welcome third child with husband A$AP Rocky

Rihanna who is pregnant with third child proves to be a fashion role model as she recently stepped out in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Sunday evening.

The 37-year-old looked stunning as she was spotted in Giorgio Baldi donning loose-fitting grey sweatshirt and a pair of baggy blue jeans to cover her baby bump as she maintains her style.

The Barbadian singer also carried a white faux fur shawl and completed her look with a selection of gold jewellery.

Fenty Beauty founder's hairdo also caught attention as she wore her black locks in loose waves with two braids.





Her latest sighting has come at the time when she is reportedly set to rearrange shows which were cancelled previously in London.

Reportedly, the rescheduled tour is now expected to take place in 2026.

A source told The Sun, “Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year.”

“The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too,” the insider added.

“Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner ASAP Rocky.”