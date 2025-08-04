Tom Holland shares behind-the-scenes from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Tom Holland shares pictures from set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland just gave fans something major to get excited about, the first behind-the-scenes glimpse of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted two photos from the set, both showing him in full Spider-Man costume.

Mounted atop an armored vehicle and hooked into a stunt wire, Holland’s photos teased the scale and intensity of what’s to come in the next installment of the franchise.

His caption, “‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ 1,” kept things simple but sent fans into a frenzy.

This reveal came just a day after the Spider-Man movie’s official X (formerly Twitter) account dropped a teaser of Holland’s new suit.

Unlike previous versions, the new outfit closely follows the comic book design, adding a classic touch that longtime fans will appreciate.

The teaser clip showed Holland emerging from the shadows in the suit, instantly fueling speculation about the film’s tone and direction.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth movie in the MCU’s Spider-Man series co-produced by Sony and Disney, following the massive success of 2021’s No Way Home.

The new film draws inspiration from the comic storyline of the same name. In the original arc, Peter Parker makes a supernatural deal with Mephisto to erase everyone’s memory of his identity as Spider-Man in order to save Aunt May.

However, the spell resets his life and ends his relationship with MJ, leaving him to face a very different reality.

This new chapter is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It’s also set to feature some major Marvel crossovers, with Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo appearing as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

With such a lineup and a fresh storyline rooted in personal sacrifice, Brand New Day looks set to take Spider-Man’s journey in a new, emotionally complex direction.

As the hype builds, Holland’s sneak peek has only deepened excitement.