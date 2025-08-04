Lindsay Lohan shares her journey from Hollywood’s ‘yes’ girl to empowered mum

Lindsay Lohan expresses regret over early-career decisions

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her personal growth over the years and how it has truly influenced her decisions.

The Mean Girls star, who has never shied away from sharing her regrets and preferences, explained to The Sun why she turned her life around after embracing motherhood.

She told the outlet, “I was always such a ‘yes’ person to my agents and everyone that no one ever really took the time to ask me, ‘Do you wanna chill for a second?’

“And if I knew then what I know now, I’d definitely have used the word ‘no’ a lot more.”

The Hollywood star expressed pride in her recent growth as she spoke about prioritising herself after being a ‘yes’ person early in her career.

Embracing her new life as a mum, Lindsay added, “I love it so much. I’m obsessed with my kid.

“The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that — not a good idea,’ and now he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that...’ He mocks me.”

This comes on the heels of the Freaky Friday star’s confession about preferring Dubai over Los Angeles, citing the city's privacy as a way to shield her only child from paparazzi and viral fame.