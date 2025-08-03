Lindsay Lohan drops hints about musical comeback with new release soon

Lindsay Lohan has recently revealed she’s going to make a musical comeback with her new release soon.

The Mean Girls actress expressed her hope to revive her music career in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“I love making music, it’s just the time has to be right,” said the 39-year-old.

The Parent Trap star told the outlet, “I have to have a certain amount of downtime to discover what story I want to tell through my music again.”

However, Lindsay mentioned that she’s no hurry at the moment and wants to take it slow with her upcoming album.

“There’s no need to rush. Because my life was so busy then, I never took the time to pause,” explained the Irish Wish actress.

For the unversed, Lindsay, who took a hiatus from acting back in 2001, reportedly launched her music career over a year later.

Interestingly, the Freakier Friday actress signed up a five-album production deal with Estefan Enterprises in September 2002, and she signed a recording contract with the reactivated Casablanca Records.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsay reflected on her break from acting for nine years between 2013 and 2022.

“I wanted to take a minute,” she told The Times.

“I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a movie, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life. I wanted to wait to get that itch again,” pointed out the Our Little Secret actress.

Meanwhile, Lindsay also opened up about suffering from PTSD due to paparazzi and harsh criticism.

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was. They were terrifying moments I had in my life,” she continued.

“The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair,” she added.