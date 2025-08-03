Florence Pugh sparks engagement speculations with 'Peaky Blinders' star

Florence Pugh has recently sparked engagement speculations with actor boyfriend Finn Cole.

A source spilled to The Sun that the couple, who have not publicly confirmed their relationship, are planning to get hitched.

“Finn and Florence have been in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” said an insider.

Another source revealed that they “are both putting everything into their careers but have found something special between them”.

Earlier in October 2024, the Don’t Worry Darling actress admitted she’s in a relationship but didn’t give away any name.

Speaking to Vogue, Florence mentioned, “I am [in a relationship]. OK, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it's falling in love.”

Oppenheimer star opened up that she and her unnamed partner “were figuring it out”, saying, “I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster.”

“I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that,” pointed out the Little Women actress.

“Falling is the most amazing feeling but unfortunately if that's the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that's the thing that you chase. That's not gonna last,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Florence and Finn have been friends for years and were reported to be secretly dating after they were spotted together at the after-party of Netflix hit The Perfect Couple back in September 2024.