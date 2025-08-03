Jason Statham on his most dangerous stunts: “Not my smartest choices”

Jason Statham is all set to return as Deckard Shaw in 'Fast X: Part 2'

The Transporter famed Jason Statham, who is globally acclaimed to for performing fantastic action sequences, has opened about his most dangerous moves.

The 58-year-old is known to be a part of some popular films namely Fast and Furious, Meg, The Beekeeper, A Working Man and many more.

Jason regrets performing some of the stunts and admits that “they’ve taken their toll.” He confesses that it was not one of his smartest choices.

He firstly shared the story of filming Crank in 2006.

“We were hanging out of a real helicopter. A lot of the things we do now…anytime you’re on a helicopter, it’s usually on a green screen. But with Crank, we were actually in a helicopter.”

“We’re shooting a fight scene where I was standing on the skids… That one was pretty tricky”, Statham shared.

The second movie was The Transporter 2, which had a scene that involved him jumping from a jet ski onto the back of a bus.

Jason shared that the production didn’t enlist the aid of a safety wire, reported Far Out Magazine.

After performing the move, the English actor thought, “If I’d missed the back of the bus, it would have been a faceplant at 30 miles per hour into the concrete.”

Work wise, Statham recently starred in A Working Man alongside Arianna Rivas, David Harbour and Eve Mauro.