Sharon Stone calls out annoying detail in upcoming ‘Nobody 2’ movie

Sharon Stone has recently called out one annoying detail in Nobody 2 movie.

The Basic Instinct star recalled filming one scene in the upcoming action sequel that needed real knives to make it look more real but the stunt team had used rubber knives.

“I've been in the action-movie business for a really long time,” said the 67-year-old in a new interview with Empire magazine.

Therefore, Sharon told the outlet, “I was getting really frustrated because the stunt team was having me throw a bunch of rubber knives.”

Total Recall actress added that if they want to throw knives, then “throw real knives”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon admitted she was hesitant to return to the action genre notably after suffering a life-threatening stroke back in 2001.

However, the Casino actress was approached last year for a role in the forthcoming movie alongside Bob Odenkirk.

“I literally did not know, 'Do I still have it in me? Am I going to be able to come in here and make people believe that I can be this incredible hyper-villain?’” shared Sharon about her concerns.

The Hollywood icon mentioned that she decided to sign up for the sequel after watching the original 2021 flick Nobody with her kids.

Sharon dished, “When I was up for it, my kids were out of my minds.”

Meanwhile, Catwoman actress further said that she was happy to work alongside Better Call Saul star.

“He's a good guy. I love the work, Odenkirk loves his work. He's like (Robert) De Niro, working to work better,” she gushed.