Liam Neeson’s former in-laws support new romance with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson moves on with Pamela Anderson with late wife’s sister’s approval

Pamela Anderson has been a light at the end of the tunnel of grief for Liam Neeson after he has been mourning his late wife Natasha Richardson for 26 years.

The Taken star’s late wife’s family seems to be supporting his new romance as he finally moved on with Pamela.

Joely Richardson, Natasha’s sister, gushed about the couple with a series of heart emojis on the Baywatch star’s post featuring pictures with Liam.

The subtle move on social media was much appreciated by fans as they wrote, “Very sweet of you,” in one comment, while another social media user said, “Classy and loving as always.”

The BAFTA winner married Natasha back in 1994 after they got close while working together on Anna Christie on Broadway. The couple shared two sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

Natasha passed away at the age of 45 after she met a tragic incident while skiing in 2009. Liam lost the hope of ever finding love after the passing of his wife, but meeting Pamela changed his perspective.

Speaking about the couple, an insider told Us Weekly, that Liam, 73, and Pamela, 58, “are dating” after meeting on the set of their new movie The Naked Gun. The source shared that the pair “always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more.”