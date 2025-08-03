Tom Holland sets sights on comedy genre after ‘Spider-Man 4’

Tom Holland has recently revealed his future career plans after Spider-Man 4 and that’s related to making people laugh.

The Uncharted actor spoke to GQ magazine and opened up that he did most of the movies belonging to different genre but not comedy.

“I'd love to do a straight-up comedy,” said the 29-year-old actor.

Tom noted that the comedy genre “has really taken a hit over the last few years – we're seeing fewer and fewer of them”.

“I'd love to do something where the question isn't, ‘How do we bring emotion into this story?’ but ‘How do we make people laugh as much as possible?’” explained the Chaos Walking actor.

Tom added that the “idea of coming to set every day with that mission sounds amazing to me”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor shared that these comedy movies helped him get through a year-long hiatus from acting.

“I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go,” he stated.

Reflecting on work burnout, Tom believed that people “can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out”.

However, the actor pointed out that he learnt to “set boundaries – to be mindful about overworking”.

“I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027,” hinted Tom of taking another break from acting next year.