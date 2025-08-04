Jason Momoa marks 46th birthday with major career milestone

Jason Momoa marks his 46th birthday with major career milestone

Jason Momoa rang in his 46th birthday with a bang.

The Auquaman star marked his bug day on the set of Dune: Part Three set on August 1, alongside the premiere of his new series, Chief of War.

"On my birthday, Chief of War comes out. This is my first day I'm doing Dune," Momoa told People magazine, during a recent press day for his new series.

"I'm not going to lie to you July has been like bang, bang, bang, bang. The comedown is going to be brutal," he said.

Apart from his two big projects, the actor also hosted Black Sabbath's farewell show, prior to the death of lead singer Ozzy Osbourne.

"Getting to hang out with all my music rock gods and different friends was just pinch-me," Momoa said of the experience.

He went on to talk about how it felt like walking down the red carpet of the Hawaiian TV series, saying, "I don't think there's anything bigger that I've ever experienced."

"I feel like this whole thing has chosen me in a way, like this is my destiny," he said about the Chief of War series which tells the epic history of the Hawaiian Islands at the turn of the 18th century.

"I have no idea how I got to all this, but we're here, and I'm very grateful. I'm living my dream doing what I love to do. To play my ancestors is such a responsibility. It’s scary and exciting," he added.

The TV series Chief of War premiered with two episodes on August 1. New episodes debuting weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+.