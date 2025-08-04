Cynthia Erivo hints at ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour outfits

Cynthia Erivo teased about her upcoming highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good press tour outfits.

Previously, the actress stepped out in glamourous and stylish Elphaba themed dresses for first instalment. Now with the sequel closing near the fans are eagerly anticipating her looks for her Wicked: For Good appearances.

In conversation with the People Magazine, the Harriet star while raving about the styling team said, "I mean, they're my family currently."

The Grammy winner added, "They had to see me coming because we are busy all the time. We keep each other busy. And these last few months have been really wonderful."

Teasing the kind of dresses, she'll be wearing, the Outside actress recalled the Tony Awards night where she hosted the event and sported a total 10 outfits throughout the night, each paying homage to a nominated play.

Erivo's red and white glittery gown was a tribute to Annie, while her black ensemble featuring long black gloves and a diamond necklace was in line with the Hamilton reunion, in which all the actors wore black.

Her final look, a bold purple dress, paid homage to The Colour Purple and Death Becomes Her.

The 38-year-old star told the outlet that each look was "very detailed" and "very intentional" and fans should expect no less from her upcoming Wicked: For Good outfits.

"Everything was really thought out, and that's the way we always are," Erivo says of her style team. "We're very picky, selective about what we put on and what we're wearing, and the story we're telling."

Wicked: For Good also starring Ariana Grande is set to release on November 21.