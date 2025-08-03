Andrew Garfield sparks cosmetic surgery rumours: 'Unattractive'

Andrew Garfield left fans divided after he was spotted filming in San Francisco alongside girlfriend Monica Barbaro for their first-ever project together, Artificial.

However, he isn’t making headlines for any romance or on-set chemistry with his love interest but rather for rumours of having undergone plastic surgery.

Once hailed as "the internet’s boyfriend," the Spider-Man star is now being labeled "unattractive" and "pale" by some social media users in the wake of rampant rumours that he might have gone under the knife for some cosmetic procedure.

Shortly after a video of him from the shooting surfaced over social media, eagle-eyed fans began pointing out noticeable changes in his appearance.

One user pointed out, "His whole eye area looks different." Another commented, "I’ve never been so unattracted to Andrew Garfield before."

A third chimed in, "They did something real freaky to his face," while a fourth speculated, "Did he get bad Botox?"

Some tried to rationalise the change, with one comment reading, "People are saying it’s because he shaved, but no. He looks very pale, like he has makeup on? And maybe a facelift? That’s insane if he did that."

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. For many, the 41-year-old remains as charming as ever, with one defending, "Andrew Garfield still looks 24 when he's actually 42 it’s an enigma to me."

Amid the online chatter, The Social Network actor appeared unfazed and busy in shooting and has yet to respond to the cosmetic surgery rumours.

The speculation comes just weeks after Garfield and Barbaro confirmed their relationship, appearing together at Wimbledon on the seventh day of the tournament in July.