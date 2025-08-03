Taron Egerton reveals why is he finding it 'hard' to achieve his 'dream project'

Taron Egerton's new film 'She Rides Shotgun' has been released

Kingsman actor Taron Egerton has finally spoken up about his dream project.

Even though, the 35-year-old shared the genre of the project he wants to star in, but he kept other details under wrap as he didn’t want to “jinx” his vision.

Taron is waiting for the venture to get a green light only then he will reveal further details.

In a recent interview, the Carry-On actor opened that he wishes to feature in a musical.

"There's a musical I love”, he said.

"I daren't tell you what it is, because I don't want to jinx it. There's a really classic American musical that I really love that I would love to turn into a film.”

According to Egerton, the musical never turned into a film, which is why he thinks it would be amazing to give it a shot.

However, he is finding it "hard" to achieve his dream due to a series of obstacles coming in the way.

“I'm really, really, really hoping that I can achieve that. It's very, very hard and the estate is super protective about it and rightly so”, added Taron.

The actor pledges that if he manages it, he will update his fans about it.

Work wise, the Black Bird actor new film titled She Rides Shotgun just release on August 1.