Josh Brolin NOT ready for 'The Goonies' sequel after decades?

The Goonies, a family adventure film that released in 1985, have kept fans waiting in the hope of a new film for a long time.

Now that there are hopes of a sequel, actor Josh Brolin seemingly have some hesitations.

The 57-year-old veteran star, who played Brandon “Brand” Walsh in the old classic movie, has shared what he thinks about a new entry.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his fresh horror flick Weapons, the Deadpool 2 actor said, “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great.”

“The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it”, he continued.

But Brolin also believes that the evergreen film has left a great mark on his memory, and he is not ready to taint them.

He added, "The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].”

The 1985 film also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and others.

The Goonies, backed by Warner Bros, was directed by Richard Donner.